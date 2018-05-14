Owens-Illinois (OI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded Owens-Illinois to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.45 to $25.90 in a report on Thursday, April 26th.

Shares of Owens-Illinois traded down $0.20, hitting $18.86, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,659,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. Owens-Illinois has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens-Illinois announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Moyano Giancarlo Currarino sold 11,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $268,808.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $633,539.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,404 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,590,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,938,000 after purchasing an additional 266,527 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 103,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the fourth quarter worth $2,286,000. Finally, CrestPoint Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens-Illinois by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

