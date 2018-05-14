Ormat Technologies (ORA) Hits New 1-Year High and Low at $52.23

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.23 and last traded at $52.36, with a volume of 17269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.33.

ORA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 27th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen set a $67.00 target price on Ormat Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 16th. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.72. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $166.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.36 million. equities analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 627.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,791,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.