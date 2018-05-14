Orange S.A. (ORAN) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) declared a special dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.4742 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Orange’s previous special dividend of $0.45.

Orange has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years. Orange has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.59 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Orange traded down $0.12, reaching $17.98, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 180,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,701. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $17.96 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Orange from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orange has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers mobile, fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband, business solutions and networks, and carrier services; sells mobile devices, equipment, and accessories; and sells and rents fixed-line equipment.

