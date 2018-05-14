OptiNose (OPTN) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $25.40

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) shares hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.40 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 89500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.69.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray set a $28.00 price objective on OptiNose and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Get OptiNose alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $860.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 15.99, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.18). research analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $93,903.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $1,745,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the fourth quarter worth about $5,392,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,040,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,013,000. 29.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.