Oppenheimer Weighs in on CM Finance, L.L.C.’s FY2018 Earnings (CMFN)

CM Finance, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CMFN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for CM Finance in a report issued on Wednesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.99. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CM Finance’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CM Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. UBS cut shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James cut shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of CM Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CMFN opened at $8.90 on Monday. CM Finance has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.13.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. CM Finance had a net margin of 54.18% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CM Finance stock. Caxton Corp increased its stake in shares of CM Finance, L.L.C. (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the quarter. CM Finance makes up about 0.7% of Caxton Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Caxton Corp owned approximately 0.51% of CM Finance worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. CM Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in the debt of the United States middle-market companies. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing in debt and related equity of privately held lower middle-market companies.

