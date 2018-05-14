Oppenheimer Analysts Give Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) a $26.00 Price Target

Oppenheimer set a $26.00 target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

EIGR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.12. analysts forecast that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne Quan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $9,469,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $8,430,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $5,357,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $2,093,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials.

