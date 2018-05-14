ONEOK (OKE) Hits New 52-Week High and Low at $66.77

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) shares reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $66.77 and last traded at $66.40, with a volume of 833380 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.795 per share. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 27th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 180.68%.

In other ONEOK news, VP Sheppard F. Miers III sold 2,200 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $124,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 2,100 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $119,574.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,463.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

