On The Beach Group (OTB) Cut to Add at Numis Securities

Numis Securities lowered shares of On The Beach Group (LON:OTB) to an add rating in a report issued on Thursday morning. Numis Securities currently has GBX 663 ($8.99) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 552 ($7.49).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($8.14) price target on shares of On The Beach Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on On The Beach Group from GBX 520 ($7.05) to GBX 600 ($8.14) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

LON:OTB opened at GBX 560 ($7.60) on Thursday. On The Beach Group has a one year low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 600 ($8.14).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

