OKCash Trading Down 13.5% Over Last 7 Days (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, OKCash has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001879 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. OKCash has a market capitalization of $12.19 million and $215,339.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00073910 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00554428 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006338 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00091945 BTC.

Profile Utility Token (PUT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Auroracoin (AUR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011623 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031440 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,011,902 coins. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

