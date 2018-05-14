OFCOIN Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (OF)

OFCOIN (CURRENCY:OF) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, OFCOIN has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One OFCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OFCOIN has a market cap of $0.00 and $1.71 million worth of OFCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008525 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004219 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00022247 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00768577 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00148484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00090335 BTC.

OFCOIN Profile

OFCOIN was first traded on January 11th, 2018. OFCOIN’s total supply is 51,200,000,000 coins. OFCOIN’s official Twitter account is @OFIDPlatform . The official website for OFCOIN is www.ofbank.com . The Reddit community for OFCOIN is /r/OFCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OFCOIN Coin Trading

OFCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OFCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OFCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OFCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

