Odonate Therapeutics (ODT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. The company focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer. Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Odonate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Odonate Therapeutics opened at $23.08 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . Odonate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.16. analysts forecast that Odonate Therapeutics will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 28,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.42 per share, for a total transaction of $784,541.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 128,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,881,889.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 310,000 shares of company stock worth $7,386,567.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ODT. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,437,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,636,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,923,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,250,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Odonate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,018,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer (MBC). Odonate Therapeutics, Inc also conducting a Phase III study in MBC, which is known as CONTESSA.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.