Oddo Bhf Reiterates €24.55 Price Target for Patrizia Immobilien (P1Z)

Oddo Bhf set a €24.55 ($29.23) price objective on Patrizia Immobilien (SWX:P1Z) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

P1Z has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €20.00 ($23.81) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. equinet set a €18.00 ($21.43) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.76) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.38) target price on shares of Patrizia Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrizia Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €21.93 ($26.10).

Shares of SWX:P1Z opened at €24.26 ($28.88) on Friday. Patrizia Immobilien has a 52-week low of €17.00 ($20.24) and a 52-week high of €24.34 ($28.98).

