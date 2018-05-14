OctoCoin Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week (888)

OctoCoin (CURRENCY:888) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 14th. OctoCoin has a market cap of $188,234.00 and approximately $258.00 worth of OctoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OctoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, OctoCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015931 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Bolenum (BLN) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

OctoCoin Profile

888 uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2014. OctoCoin’s total supply is 54,230,534 coins. The official website for OctoCoin is octocoinfoundation.org . OctoCoin’s official Twitter account is @octocoin888 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OctoCoin

OctoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

