Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Power Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the energy company an impact score of 45.2609751271225 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.14. The stock had a trading volume of 631,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,379. Ocean Power Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $1.17.

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Ocean Power Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,306.84% and a negative return on equity of 86.28%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Power Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Ocean Power Technologies

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves primarily in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers PowerBuoy system that is designed to generate power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

