Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Expected to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) – Capital One issued their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Wednesday, May 9th. Capital One analyst R. Tullis expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Capital One also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Mizuho set a $79.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Macquarie started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $85.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Occidental Petroleum opened at $84.97 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $85.79.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 346.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $114,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $141,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

