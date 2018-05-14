ObsEva (OBSV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 16th. Analysts expect ObsEva to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect ObsEva to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ObsEva opened at $12.60 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.82. ObsEva has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ObsEva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of ObsEva in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

