O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $77.31 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bank (FITB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) by 531.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,049,422 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bank makes up 1.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bank were worth $77,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bank from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

In other news, SVP Mark D. Hazel sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $644,841.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 16,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $530,652.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,942 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,903. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $33.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Fifth Third Bank has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Fifth Third Bank had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Fifth Third Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

