O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $43.16 Million Holdings in Sun Life Financial (SLF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,051,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $43,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $3,535,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,928,000 after buying an additional 793,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 607,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 436,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 244,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Securities upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.38. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.63%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

