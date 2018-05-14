O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $24.66 Million Position in Toronto–Dominion Bank (TD)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 434,899 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,201 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $24,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto–Dominion Bank alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TD. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Desjardins raised Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a one year low of $45.18 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.522 per share. This is an increase from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Toronto–Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to small, medium, and large businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto–Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.