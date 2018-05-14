O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $152.89 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell (LYB)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,505 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell accounts for 3.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell were worth $152,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,456 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 54,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. ValuEngine downgraded LyondellBasell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $130.00 price objective on LyondellBasell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell in a report on Monday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

LyondellBasell opened at $112.57 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . LyondellBasell has a 12 month low of $78.01 and a 12 month high of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.31. LyondellBasell had a return on equity of 53.55% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. LyondellBasell’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. is a chemical company. The Company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas (O&P-Americas), Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International (O&P-EAI), Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D), Refining and Technology. The O&P-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene.

