O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PulteGroup (PHM)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,642 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $38,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $109,951,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 7,557.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,429,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,160 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,346,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,668,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PHM shares. UBS lifted their target price on PulteGroup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl W. Grise sold 14,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $430,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,722 shares of company stock worth $723,660. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

