Nyancoin (NYAN) Achieves Market Cap of $480,829.00

Nyancoin (CURRENCY:NYAN) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Nyancoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Nyancoin has traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar. Nyancoin has a market cap of $480,829.00 and $115.00 worth of Nyancoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DNotes (NOTE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026178 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006503 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015500 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 68% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Nyancoin Coin Profile

NYAN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. Nyancoin’s total supply is 322,805,606 coins. Nyancoin’s official website is www.nyancoin.info . Nyancoin’s official Twitter account is @Nyan_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nyancoin

Nyancoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyancoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyancoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyancoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

