NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 47.6792425790511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.
These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts (americanbankingnews.com)
- NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Is Up Sharply On China Review News (nasdaq.com)
- NXP Semiconductors’ stock soars as China restarts merger review after Trump’s reversal on ZTE (marketwatch.com)
- NXP Semiconductors Holding On To Substantial Gain In Late-Day Trading (nasdaq.com)
- NXP shares jump as Chinese regulators take another look at Qualcomm takeover bid (proactiveinvestors.com)
Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded up $11.73, reaching $110.74, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 23,162,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $114.64.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.
