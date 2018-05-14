NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

News headlines about NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NXP Semiconductors earned a media sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the semiconductor provider an impact score of 47.6792425790511 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXP Semiconductors traded up $11.73, reaching $110.74, during trading hours on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 23,162,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,213,280. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.07. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $108.05 and a 12 month high of $114.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Drexel Hamilton upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.50 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.