Nuveen California Quality (NAC) Position Decreased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,220 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen California Quality worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen California Quality in the first quarter worth about $235,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality by 79.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 149,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 66,248 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality by 24.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 312,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Nuveen California Quality by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen California Quality opened at $13.43 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Nuveen California Quality has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a $0.0585 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th.

In other Nuveen California Quality news, Director Michael John Saliken sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total value of $123,200.00.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen California Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund, is a closed-ended fund. The Fund provides investment solutions designed to help secure the long-term goals of individual investors and the advisors who serve them. It seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax and its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value.

