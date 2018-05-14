NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) is Tamarack Advisers LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 71.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,660 shares during the period. NuVasive makes up approximately 8.9% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $18,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Get NuVasive alerts:

In related news, CEO Gregory T. Lucier purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.57 per share, for a total transaction of $291,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUVA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered NuVasive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on NuVasive from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NuVasive opened at $49.61 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.39. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $81.68.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.43 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally-disruptive surgical products and procedurally-integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal product is Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally-disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.