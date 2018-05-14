Nutrisystem (NTRI) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.09

News stories about Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nutrisystem earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.3739742628022 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms recently commented on NTRI. BidaskClub cut shares of Nutrisystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. B. Riley set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Nutrisystem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barrington Research cut shares of Nutrisystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Nutrisystem from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Nutrisystem in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutrisystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.38.

Shares of NTRI stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. Nutrisystem has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Nutrisystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Nutrisystem had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 42.69%. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrisystem will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Nutrisystem’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a ?D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

