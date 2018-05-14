Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on Novus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get Novus Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $5.14 on Friday. Novus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novus Therapeutics stock. Lyon Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,352 shares during the quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC owned 4.78% of Novus Therapeutics worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of ear, nose, and throat products. Its lead product is a nasally-administered combination drug product (OP-02) intended to address the underlying cause of otitis media and Eustachian tube dysfunction (OM/ETD) conditions.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.