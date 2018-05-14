NovoCure (NVCR) Reaches New 12-Month High and Low at $30.25

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.25 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 14499 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVCR shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.80 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Get NovoCure alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 3.07.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a negative return on equity of 56.70%. The firm had revenue of $52.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.13 million. equities analysts expect that NovoCure will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Yoram Palti sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $1,219,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $130,699.53. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,766.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 388,870 shares of company stock worth $9,324,888 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.