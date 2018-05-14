Novanta (NOVT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

NOVT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of Novanta opened at $63.05 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.25. Novanta has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.55 million. Novanta had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,764 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $498,058.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,394 shares of company stock worth $1,480,917. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Novanta by 91.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

