Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.80.

Nova Measuring Instruments opened at $27.41 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The stock has a market capitalization of $764.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.78. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,853,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 135,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 164,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 114,010 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,069,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,722,000 after buying an additional 89,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment.

