Northfield Bancorp (NFBK) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ: NFBK) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Northfield Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Northfield Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.39, suggesting that their average share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

52.9% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Northfield Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northfield Bancorp $144.51 million $24.76 million 21.85 Northfield Bancorp Competitors $842.65 million $158.61 million 21.66

Northfield Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Northfield Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Northfield Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northfield Bancorp pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 37.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northfield Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northfield Bancorp 17.38% 5.43% 0.87% Northfield Bancorp Competitors 13.27% 2.48% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Northfield Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northfield Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 Northfield Bancorp Competitors 258 1028 997 58 2.37

Northfield Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.72%. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Northfield Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Northfield Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp competitors beat Northfield Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds primarily mortgage loans and other investments. The company operates through its home office located in Staten Island, New York; operations center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey; 38 additional branch offices located in New York and New Jersey; and a lending office located in Brooklyn, New York. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is based in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

