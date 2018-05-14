NORMA Group (NOEJ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.71 ($74.66).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. equinet set a €62.00 ($73.81) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Societe Generale set a €70.00 ($83.33) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($80.95) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Commerzbank set a €56.00 ($66.67) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($70.24) target price on shares of NORMA Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

ETR NOEJ traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €68.90 ($82.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,678. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €40.10 ($47.74) and a twelve month high of €65.95 ($78.51).

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.