NiSource (NI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NiSource (NYSE:NI) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 417,535 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of NiSource worth $42,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NiSource by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 514,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,573,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 98,999 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NiSource by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 297,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 594,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $24.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. NiSource has a one year low of $22.44 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Smith sold 15,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $399,211.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,980.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Butler bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,848.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.