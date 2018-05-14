Nicholas Financial (NICK) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

News articles about Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nicholas Financial earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 47.6369207362033 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NICK shares. ValuEngine lowered Nicholas Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th.

Nicholas Financial traded up $0.01, hitting $8.81, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,600. Nicholas Financial has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, CEO Douglas W. Marohn bought 5,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $50,661.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,361. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a specialized consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

