NIC Inc. (EGOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will announce sales of $91.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NIC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $89.95 million and the highest is $92.66 million. NIC posted sales of $85.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $336.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $333.50 million to $339.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.29 million per share, with estimates ranging from $320.76 million to $344.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.51 million. NIC had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NIC traded up $0.05, hitting $15.55, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 714,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,326. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.52. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $15.57.

NIC declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 4th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIC by 5.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,259,000 after buying an additional 15,642 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NIC during the first quarter worth $127,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in NIC by 15.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 551,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 72,880 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIC by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,976,000 after buying an additional 18,371 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

