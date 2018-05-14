NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Increases Stake in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Universal Display makes up 2.0% of NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $14,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,816 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,492,000 after purchasing an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 365,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after purchasing an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 334,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,829,000 after purchasing an additional 65,350 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display opened at $98.10 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $209.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.33.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

In other Universal Display news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $291,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Gemmill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $310,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Gabelli raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs set a $190.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.