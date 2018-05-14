NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 14,369 Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

NF Trinity Capital Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,732,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $200,832,000 after purchasing an additional 434,123 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,175,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,014,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 712,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,232,000 after acquiring an additional 107,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 4,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Pops sold 37,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $1,553,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,304 shares of company stock worth $1,930,062. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $35.60 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a one year low of $24.37 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 34.52% and a negative net margin of 839.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XLRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.07.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

