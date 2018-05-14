NextDecade (NEXT) and RGC Resources (RGCO) Head to Head Review

NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) and RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

RGC Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NextDecade does not pay a dividend. RGC Resources pays out 72.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares NextDecade and RGC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextDecade N/A N/A -$35.32 million N/A N/A RGC Resources $62.30 million 3.47 $6.23 million $0.86 31.47

RGC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than NextDecade.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of NextDecade shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of NextDecade shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of RGC Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NextDecade and RGC Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextDecade 0 2 2 0 2.50 RGC Resources 0 1 1 0 2.50

NextDecade presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 48.25%. RGC Resources has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.22%. Given NextDecade’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe NextDecade is more favorable than RGC Resources.

Profitability

This table compares NextDecade and RGC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextDecade N/A -46.96% -42.70% RGC Resources 9.65% 9.29% 3.20%

Summary

RGC Resources beats NextDecade on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 4.5 Bcf/d Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations. RGC Resources, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Roanoke, Virginia.

