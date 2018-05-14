News (NWSA) Shares Gap Down to $15.49

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.88, but opened at $15.49. News shares last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 187381 shares traded.

NWSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. TheStreet cut News from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of News in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get News alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos.

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.