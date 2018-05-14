NewRiver’s (NRR) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of NewRiver (LON:NRR) in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 370 ($5.02) price target on shares of NewRiver in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 380 ($5.15) price target on shares of NewRiver in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 280 ($3.80) on Thursday. NewRiver has a 52 week low of GBX 275.50 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 374.50 ($5.08).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th will be paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

About NewRiver

NewRiver REIT pic (ticker: NRR) is a premium listed REIT on the London Stock Exchange and a constituent of the FTSE 250 and EPRA indices. The Company is a specialist real estate investor, asset manager and developer focused solely on the UK retail and leisure sector. Founded in 2009, NewRiver is one of the UK's largest owner/managers of convenience-led shopping centres with assets under management of £1.3 billion principally comprising 33 UK wide shopping centres together with further nationwide retail and leisure assets.

