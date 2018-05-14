Newell Brands (NWL) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 178.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,716,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,427,000 after buying an additional 4,949,143 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,210,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,001,000 after buying an additional 3,537,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,881,000 after buying an additional 199,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,361,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,757,000 after buying an additional 296,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,976,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,080,000 after buying an additional 242,306 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.80. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $55.08.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Sunday. FIX reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

