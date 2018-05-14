New Relic (NEWR) CFO Sells $1,345,200.00 in Stock

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $1,345,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Sachleben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 3rd, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.82, for a total transaction of $531,150.00.

On Monday, April 23rd, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $563,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 10th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.87, for a total transaction of $748,700.00.

On Thursday, April 5th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $567,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $566,325.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Mark Sachleben sold 763 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $57,911.70.

On Monday, March 12th, Mark Sachleben sold 10,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $748,000.00.

On Thursday, March 8th, Mark Sachleben sold 7,500 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $565,275.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Mark Sachleben sold 11,627 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $778,660.19.

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. 424,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,127. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.47 and a beta of 0.65. New Relic has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $89.84.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $98.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. New Relic’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in New Relic by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $534,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,799,000 after buying an additional 11,038 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New Relic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Relic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,010,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Relic from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of New Relic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of New Relic in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides digital intelligence products worldwide. The company's cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Digital Intelligence Platform, which enables organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. It provides New Relic Application Performance Management that offers visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser, a product that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

