Neurotrope (NTRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Neurotrope, Inc. is focused primarily on the development and commercialization of Alzheimer’s disease therapeutic products related diagnostics. The Company develops and markets two product platforms, including a non-invasive diagnostic test for Alzheimer’s disease and a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, both of which are in the clinical testing stage. Neurotrope, Inc. is based in Plantation, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurotrope from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Neurotrope in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Neurotrope opened at $9.06 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Neurotrope has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neurotrope stock. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,605 shares during the period. Neurotrope comprises about 2.1% of Tanaka Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Neurotrope worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X and Niemann-Pick Type C.

