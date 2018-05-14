Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 11,399 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,098,623 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $360,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 19th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $226.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.67.

In other news, VP Teresa A. Fairbrook sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $384,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 582,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,868,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 27,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,100,547. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources opened at $202.17 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $125.46 and a one year high of $205.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

