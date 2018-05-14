Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,540,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 251,614 shares during the quarter. Aptiv accounts for about 0.5% of Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $469,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 38,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 272.6% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

APTV opened at $96.22 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $70.19 and a twelve month high of $96.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Aptiv had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Aptiv to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In related news, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

