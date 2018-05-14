NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NetSol Technologies earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 47.2110347797644 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NTWK stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.80. 60,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,627. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $5.40.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%.

NetSol Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback 500,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

