NetApp (NTAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the lowest is $1.55 billion. NetApp posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The data storage provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. NetApp had a positive return on equity of 29.38% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NetApp from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 7,020 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $428,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Reich sold 11,641 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $698,692.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,051 shares of company stock worth $2,526,749. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,017 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in NetApp by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 209,049 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 65,022 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp traded down $0.74, hitting $71.53, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 65,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,906. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. NetApp has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $72.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and store computer data worldwide. It offers flash; flash arrays that support data management; hybrid arrays to deploy the speed of flash storage; hybrid cloud; ONTAP cloud storage data management service; NetApp cloud sync hybrid data management Software as a Service; NetApp private storage for cloud; and AltaVault cloud-integrated solutions.

