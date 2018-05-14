Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Navios Maritime to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.69 million. Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Navios Maritime traded down $0.01, reaching $0.80, during midday trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 2,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $94.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.69. Navios Maritime has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.58.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ore, coal, and grains. It operates in two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

