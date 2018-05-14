Nationstar Mortgage (NSM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nationstar Mortgage earned a coverage optimism score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6948356157452 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nationstar Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray downgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nationstar Mortgage from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nationstar Mortgage in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nationstar Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

NYSE:NSM opened at $17.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Nationstar Mortgage has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Nationstar Mortgage (NYSE:NSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Nationstar Mortgage had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nationstar Mortgage will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction based services primarily to single-family residences in the United States. It operates in three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment offers conventional residential mortgage loans and home equity conversion loans.

