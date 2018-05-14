National Bank Financial Trims SSR Mining (SSRM) Target Price to C$17.75

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its target price trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$17.75 in a report published on Friday morning.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. CSFB upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.18.

TSE SSRM opened at C$13.86 on Friday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$9.66 and a 12 month high of C$14.62.

In other SSR Mining news, Director Paul Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.62 per share, with a total value of C$116,200.00. Also, insider Jonathan Gilligan sold 27,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.17, for a total transaction of C$199,863.75.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

